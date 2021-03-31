Top Golf to open new venue in Bangkok

Topgolf to open doors in Thailand by mid-2022 New Bangkok venue leads expansion into Southeast Asia

TG SEA Development Pte Ltd announced plans to bring the Topgolf experience to Bangkok within the second quarter of 2022.

The first Topgolf entertainment complex in Southeast Asia will open adjacent to the popular Megabangna shopping centre, southeast of downtown Bangkok.

The new Topgolf Megacity venue is projected to employ more than 400 people. The three-floor entertainment complex covers more than 47,000 square meters (29 rai), which is the size of almost seven football fields, and will include 98 outdoor hitting bays with comfortable seating for up to 600 players at any time. The complex also boasts multiple bars and restaurants, large event rooms, and much more. Guests can enjoy a variety of high-quality food and beverage options: from American classics to Thai cuisine. Top grade, locally sourced ingredients are handpicked by the chef.

Customers can currently enjoy the Topgolf experience in five countries: United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico and United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

“Introducing the iconic Topgolf experience to our first destination in Southeast Asia builds on the brand’s momentum as we create unforgettable moments for golfers and non-golfers alike. Over 20 million guests from across the world visit the nearly 70 Topgolf venues every year; from Las Vegas to the Australian Gold Coast, and from Miami to Dubai. We are confident that the social Topgolf experience will soon also be loved by the people of Thailand,” said Andrew Nathan, Managing Director, TG SEA Development Pte Ltd.

Tim Boda, Head of Operations, Topgolf Thailand, added: “Whether you are a golf expert or completely new to the game, we all love a good time out. Families and kids will enjoy the various games, while ball tracing and analytics technology enhance the experience and help players perfect their game. Also, our broad range of meeting options provides companies with a new way to meet, connect and celebrate.”

“It is always exciting to introduce our unique Topgolf experience to new communities, and we’re especially thrilled to partner with TG SEA to bring Topgolf to the people of Thailand,” said Steve Lane, Topgolf Vice President International Strategy and Franchise Management. “This is an important milestone on our global expansion journey and we look forward to future growth across Southeast Asia.”

“We are truly excited to welcome Topgolf to Megacity. Topgolf will most certainly complement the current offerings at Megabangna and strengthen Megacity which reinforces our core identity as the Great Meeting Place that welcomes customers from across the entire Bangkok metropolitan area. Every year, we welcome more than 50 million customers. We see the many opportunities for Topgolf to reach its goals and become an instant crowd favorite at Megacity. We are confident that Topgolf will offer a new fantastic experience to our customers and become a key partner with us in making the Great Meeting Place for everyone,” said Paphitchaya Suwandee, Chief Executive Officer, Megabangna shopping centre and Megacity.

Since its inception, Topgolf’s foundation has been built on innovation, fun and inclusivity. Topgolf is a game for people of all skill levels. Players can score points by hitting micro-chipped golf balls at giant dartboard-like targets on an outfield. The closer they get their ball to the center or ‘bullseye’ and the further the distance, the more points earned. Guests can choose from a wide selection of games to add fun to the experience, including Topgolf classic games, fan-favorite Jewel Jam or the recently introduced and popular Angry Birds game.

As pioneers of the sports-entertainment industry, Topgolf’s track record of creativity and industry leadership has led to the growth of a one-of-a-kind company credited with growing the game of golf through dynamic in-person, virtual and digital experiences. Topgolf announced its partnership with TG SEA earlier this year, which plans to develop additional Topgolf venues throughout Southeast Asia.

comments