True Arena’s 5th anniversary sees the venue moving forward

On 19th March at True Arena Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, General Manager Paul Charles King welcomed a number of honoured guests on the occasion of True Arena Hua Hin’s 5th anniversary. The event welcomed health-lovers with an ‘Open House’ activity by inviting everyone to experience a variety of exercises that meet international standards.

The activities in exercise consist of fitness open classes such as, tennis junior and senior camp, football friendly match, and True Arena fair and sale, the participants at the event also had a chance to win prizes. The 5-year anniversary event at that time was an important step to reinforce the commitment of the executives and the True Arena Hua Hin team to arrange and provide the best exercise programs to all members.

True Arena Hua Hin has been operating for 5 years and in 2021 aims to transform into a fully integrated sports club, and to be a modern sports training and competition centre equivalent to global brands. In addition, it provides complete facilities with the only premium convenience in the heart of Hua Hin and elevates Hua Hin as a world-class tourism and sports city as well.

