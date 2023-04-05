Tyson Fury in Bangkok for One Night Only!

WBC Heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury will be in Bangkok on the 8th June to be the main event for a Gala Dinner at the Millenium Hilton Hotel.

Fury famously beat Deontay Wilder over a thrilling trilogy and remains undefeated in his career.

The Gala Dinner is presented by Plantations International and includes a 2-course dinner with free flow of wine, beer and soft drinks from 7pm to 10pm and tickets are priced at 6k THB although there is a discount for booking a table of 10.

Fury will be interviewed on all areas of his life both in and out of the ring and there will be a Q&A session for you to put your own questions to him.

There is a meet and greet for VIP Gold ticket holders where you will also get your own personalized photo with Fury. These tickets, which include the Gala dinner, are priced at 9k THB and, again, there is a discount for booking at table of 10.

The event is expected to sell out so we would recommend booking your tickets as soon as possible!

Event organizers are Goldstar, Dan about Thailand and Fisher Promotions.

For more information email dan@choicegroupasia.com

