Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier rematch confirmed for January

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to the octagon in January for a rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Irishman McGregor retired for the third time in four years. UFC president Dana White said “If Conor McGregor says he wants to fight, Conor McGregor shows up”

Since the Covid-19 outbreak The UFC has hosted events without fans at White’s private island but White said he is hoping for an audience.

McGregor said in September he would come out of retirement for a fight with former featherweight champion Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

McGregor and Poirier previously faced off in September. McGregor beat Poirier in the opening round of their first meeting in Las Vegas in 2014 scoring a TKO in just 1:46.

Source: BBC Sports

