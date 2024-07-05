Ultra-marathon champion and Guinness World Record holder – Natalie Dau – visits Chiva-Som this August

Australian celebrity trainer in residence at Chiva-Som from 26th– 30th August 2024

The world’s pioneering health and wellness resort for nearly 30 years, Chiva-Som Hua Hin, Thailand, is excited to welcome the acclaimed Australian ultra-marathon champion, celebrity trainer and Guinness World Record holder – Natalie Dau from 26th August to 30th August 2024. At Chiva-Som, she will offer running workshops, strength training and more to guests elevate their performance and push through both physical and mental barriers.

Guests who have a retreat stay at Chiva-Som Hua Hin during this time will have the opportunity to train alongside Natalie, benefitting from her extensive knowledge and personal insights into endurance training, mental resilience and overall wellness.

Her complimentary classes at Chiva-Som Hua Hin include:

STRENGTH TRAINING FOR WOMEN: 27th AUGUST AT 10:00

Women have the ability to train just as heavily as men, despite some physiological differences. Guests will learn strength building exercises both for the gym and home that will make them feel more powerful and improve performance.

TRAINING FOR OVER 40s: 28th AUGUST AT 10:00

The ageing process means a loss of muscle strength and mass. Natalie will perform simple tests on participants to gauge their current strengths and weaknesses, then devise a fitness plan for each to maintain and enhance their abilities over the long term.

RUNNING WORKSHOP: 29th AUGUST AT 7:00

For beginners and professionals alike, Natalie shares her techniques for warming up, pacing, fuelling and hydration, with a morning group run on the beach tailored for different levels followed by a thorough cooldown to promote recovery.

LESSONS FROM A GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER: 29th AUGUST AT 15:00

What does it take to run 1,000 km in 12 days? Natalie shares tales from her latest feat running across Asia, including how she motivated herself, the planning involved, and highs and lows, with lessons to be learnt for any challenge in life.

Fresh off a new Guinness World Record for running 1,000km in just 12 days, Natalie is a globally recognised figure in the ultra-marathon community, brings her unparalleled expertise and passion for fitness to Chiva-Som. Known for her remarkable endurance and inspiring journey, Natalie has competed in some of the world’s most gruelling races, earning her a reputation as one of the top ultra-marathon athletes in the world.

“Natalie Dau’s dedication to fitness and her inspiring achievements in ultra marathons make her the perfect choice for Chiva-Som. We are thrilled to offer our guests the chance to train with such an elite athlete and to learn from her experiences. This retreat embodies Chiva-Som’s commitment to providing holistic wellness experiences that nurture the body, mind, and spirit,” said Chanyapak Suwankantha, Wellness Director of Chiva-Som.

Natalie is a recently published author of the book “Run Like a Woman,” which looks into the challenges and triumphs of female endurance athletes, offering inspiration and practical advice for women at all levels of fitness.

A shared passion for wellness through a uniquely holistic approach combining physical and mental health for optimum performance make Chiva-Som and Natalie a perfect partnership.

Guests visiting Chiva-Som during this period or who choose to make a retreat stay for the opportunity to meet and train with Natalie will also benefit from the resort’s limited time offer where they stay for 5 nights but pay only for 4, plus a VIP fast-track service on arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport and roundtrip limousine service to and from Hua Hin included.

For more information or to reserve your stay for a chance to train with Natalie, contact Chiva-Som Hua Hin’s reservations team | Email: reservations@chivasom.com Phone: +66 32 536 536 | WhatsApp +66 82 796 7689 | www.chivasom.com | Facebook and Instagram: @chivasomhuahin

