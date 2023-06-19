Watch the moment Hua Hin boxing legend Pone Kingpetch is inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

Hua Hin boxing legend Pone Kingpetch has been posthumously inducted into the prestigious International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

The induction ceremony took place during an event held from June 8th to 11th at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, United States.

Pone Kingpetch, whose birth name was Mana Sidokbua, was born in Hua Hin on February 12, 1935.

He was recognized by the IBHOF for his outstanding contributions and achievements to the sport and was inducted into the Old Timer Category.

The Thai boxing legend’s historic induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame is a testament to his remarkable career and the impact he made on the sport.

Pone Kingpetch’s boxing journey began in Hua Hin, where he honed his skills and displayed an exceptional talent that would take him to Bangkok and eventually lead him to global recognition.

During his career, Pone Kingpetch achieved the remarkable feat of becoming Thailand’s first-ever boxing world champion.

Nicknamed The Rubber Man, he was known for his ferocious jab.

His skill, determination, and unwavering spirit earned him the admiration of fans not only in Thailand but globally.

Tragically, Pone Kingpetch’s life was cut short when he passed away on March 31st, 1982, at the age of 47 due to pneumonia and heart failure. However, his contributions to the sport continue to resonate to this day.

There is a statue and park located in central Hua Hin, next to the municipal offices, which honours his life and sporting achievements.

Officials from Hua Hin Sports Development Association have discussed organising a grand celebration in honor of Pone Kingpetch being recognized in the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

Hua Hin already holds the annual Pone Kingpetch Day which is celebrated on April 16th.

However, this new event will be even more significant as it will be a global tribute to the fame that Pone Kingpetch has brought to not only Hua Hin but to Thailand as well.

The event will include a procession, exhibitions, and boxing matches featuring renowned boxers. Coordination will be carried out with the Hua Hin Municipality and various agencies, and the event is scheduled to take place within the month of July.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame induction places Pone Kingpetch among the elite ranks of boxing legends. He joins the likes of Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Robinson, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya, and other iconic figures who have been enshrined in this prestigious institution.

The induction serves as a fitting tribute to Pone Kingpetch’s legacy and his impact on the world of boxing. It ensures that his name will be forever etched in the annals of the sport’s history. His achievements will continue to inspire future generations of boxers, both in Thailand and beyond.

Speaking following the induction of Pone Kingpetch to the IBHOF Hall of Fame, Mr. Fabio Chinda Consul General of the Royal Thai Embassy in New York said: [Pone Kingpetch] was the first Thai boxer who won the World Championship in flyweight back in 1957.

“He then became a national hero for Thailand, the homeland of fighters with such passion in boxing and Muay Thai.

“He won the title three times. The spirit he had was undeniably commendable, though Pone has left this world for 40 years, his legacy as Thailand’s World Champion, and as a model for other Thai and foreign athletes, has always been existent.

“On behalf of the Royal Thai government and the people of Thailand, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the IBHOF for the recognition of Pone Kingpetch to the International Boxing Hall Of Fame.

“I will certainly convey this honor to his hometown in Hua Hin in Thailand where a statue was created in his honor.

“The people there have been excited and looking forward to celebrating their hero.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to assure you all that Thailand will continue to be an energetic and vibrant home for boxers and practitioners.”

