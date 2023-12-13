World’s fastest growing fitness sport comes to Hua Hin: First ever HYROX event in Hua Hin set for Dec 16

Hua Hin is gearing up for a first of its kind fitness event as the world-renowned HYROX competition makes its debut in the city on December 16th.

The event, which has seen a meteoric rise since its inception in Germany, now spans over 16 countries and 30 cities worldwide and has been dubbed the world’s fastest-growing fitness sport.

HYROX, a fusion of cardio and strength challenges, involves participants running 1km followed by a workout station, a sequence repeated eight times. This unique format has attracted over 90,000 athletes globally in 2023 alone, from various backgrounds, emphasizing its appeal to a broad range of fitness enthusiasts.

The Hua Hin HYROX event is not only testament to the global appeal of the sport but also the thriving local fitness community and is organized in part by local athlete and personal trainer Romain Chevalier.

Romain, who placed an impressive 11th in the Men’s Elite category at a recent HYROX competition in Singapore, represents the high caliber of the organizing team.

The HYROX event in Hua Hin marks the beginning of a larger plan to introduce “Hyrox Thailand” next year.

In addition, CrossFit HuaHin has been granted the official HYROX license, becoming only the second gym in Thailand to achieve this distinction.

Following the event, Coach Romain Chevalier will lead a 6-week HYROX Training Camp, offering thrice-weekly sessions that include strength training, cardio workouts, and specialized HYROX training, aiming to enhance participants’ overall athletic prowess.

HYROX is designed to be inclusive, catering to both professional athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts. The event boasts a completion rate of over 98%, with no time limit for finishing and no pre-qualification required for participation. This approach encourages participants to compete at their own pace, supported by friends, family, and fellow athletes.

One of the unique aspects of HYROX is its structure, which alleviates the common fear of ‘coming last’ in a race. Start waves, organized every 10 minutes throughout the day, cover all age groups and divisions. This means that participants with varying completion times, from three hours to under one hour, can cross the finish line simultaneously.

Want to take part? You can register here.

The schedule for the Dec 16 event are as follows:

9:00 am – 9:15 am

Warm Up & Hua Hin HYROX

Introduction

9:15 am – 9:45 am

HYROX Movements – Skill

Development:

– Ski

– Row

– Sled Push & Pull

– Burpees Broad Jump

– Lunges

– Farmer Carry

– Wall Ball

10:00 am – 11:00 am

Team Competition

The event details are as follows:

Date: December 16th

Time: 9:00-11:00 AM

Location: CrossFit HuaHin

Host: Coach Romain Chevalier

Registration: Online Form here

Residents and visitors of Hua Hin are invited to be a part of this exciting fitness event, either as participants or spectators, to witness the burgeoning global fitness movement firsthand.

