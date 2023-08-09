‘World’s fastest-growing sport’ has arrived in Hua Hin – here’s where you can try it for free

Padel, the game that has been described as the fastest growing sport in the world, has arrived in Hua Hin.

Combining elements from tennis, squash, and badminton, padel offers a unique and exhilarating experience for players.

If you’re in Hua Hin and want to give padel a try, you can do so for free at padel of Thailand, located on Soi 94.

What is padel?

Padel is played on courts, roughly half the size of a tennis court.

The rules and equipment differ slightly from tennis, and is generally played at a much faster pace, making it more dynamic and exciting.

The story of Padel can be traced back to 1969 when Enrique Corcuera, a Mexican entrepreneur, faced limited space in his garden and decided to construct a smaller court with metal fencing. His Spanish friend was greatly impressed by this innovation and, a few years later, introduced the game to Spain by building courts in Marbella.

Spain is considered to be the home of Padel, where it is particularly popular, with the country now boasting in excess of 14,000 courts.

However, it is also popular in many other European countries including Sweden and Italy. More recently it has gained popularity in South America, the Middle East, and now Thailand.

The court dimensions of padel are smaller than those of tennis, measuring 20m by 10m compared to 23.77m by 10.97m. The court is enclosed on all four sides by four-meter high walls, usually made of toughened glass.

Padel is nearly always played in doubles, although a singles version exists with a narrower court. The game begins with an underarm serve into the opposing service box, similar to tennis, and follows the same scoring system.

With smaller courts and simplified serving rules, downtime is significantly reduced, resulting in more action-packed rallies.

Padel matches exhibit a distinct intensity that keeps players engaged throughout. Success in padel relies on strategic court positioning, deft manipulation of space and angles, and the skillful use of under-spins and sidespins due to the unique racquets used.

Padel offers a combination of speed, control, and finesse. While hitting the ball hard can be advantageous at times, the game rewards players who can delicately maneuver the ball to challenging areas of the court, such as the ‘cage’ and opposite corners, creating difficulties for their opponents.

Padel is fast paced and lots of fun

Padel is an excellent social sport that provides opportunities to meet new people. Whether you are an experienced player or a beginner, Padel of Thailand on Soi 94 offers the perfect environment to discover and enjoy this rapidly growing sport.

Moreover, they have a professional coach, Mikko Raula from Finland, who can guide you through the basics and help you improve your skills.

Mikko, a 46-year-old fitness and personal training expert, has been playing padel for over four years and was immediately hooked.

Mikko not only plays padel but also works closely with the Finnish youth national team coach, making him a knowledgeable and experienced coach himself.

With his systematic and precise coaching approach, Mikko ensures that players have fun while developing their padel abilities.

If you want to give padel a try for yourself, head to Padel of Thailand on Soi 94 and try your first session for free.

📧 info@padelofthailand.com

🌎 https://padelofthailand.com/

✉️ Soi 94 Hua Hin, Charoen Phatthana 2, Hua Hin

🕰️ Open Daily 08:00-22:00

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/fWqgk3REpLK1pDed9

