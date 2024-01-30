WTA Thailand Open 2024 gets underway in Hua Hin

The WTA Thailand Open 2024 women’s tennis tournament commenced on Monday at the Center Court of Arena Hua Hin Sport Club.

The opening ceremony was attended by of Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, along with other notable dignitaries.

The event, a highlight on the women’s tennis calendar, was also attended by Mr. Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, and Ms. Patcharasri Sombatweepool from the Tourism and Sports Department of Prachuap Khiri Khan. Key government officials and heads of related units were present, highlighting the significance of the tournament in the region.

H.E. Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister and Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, presided over the opening. His presence underscored the event’s importance in the sporting community.

This year’s Thailand Open, which saw the first round proper get underway on Monday, has attracted a total of 32 participants. These athletes are competing in both singles and doubles categories, demonstrating the depth and breadth of talent in women’s tennis. The finals are scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, with competitors vying for a total prize purse of 267,082 US dollars, approximately 10 million baht.

In addition to monetary rewards, the winner will be awarded 250 ranking points and a uniquely designed trophy. This trophy, a striking representation of a Bryde’s whale leaping out of the water with a golden tennis ball, is made of metal coated in pink gold.

This design not only symbolizes the elegance and finesse of women’s tennis, represented by the color pink, but also pays homage to Thailand’s commitment to marine conservation. The Bryde’s whale, known as the gentle giant of the Gulf of Thailand, is emblematic of Hua Hin’s tourism identity.

