Disney+ streaming service to launch in Thailand in June

Disney+, a streaming service that rivals Netflix and HBO, will launch in Thailand in June, it has been announced.

The streaming platform will feature many of the TV shows and films produced by Disney since 1937, as well as new and exclusive content.

It will also include content from Disney’s other brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

All 29 seasons of The Simpsons are likely to be available too.

The service will launch in Thailand on June 30 and in Malaysia on June 1, company executives revealed during a call with analysts on Thursday May 13.

Prices have not yet been announced, but they are expected to be competitive to rival Netflix, with subscriptions starting between 200-300 baht per month.

Disney has also launched a preview website where people can register to be informed of the launch of Disney+ in Thailand.

You can watch the trailer from when Disney+ launched in the United States below:

