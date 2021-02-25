Laser the latest weapon in Thailand’s war on drugs

Thailand was armed with a powerful new weapon for its war on drugs on Wednesday when Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin took delivery of handheld narcotics analysers from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Somsak said, “The new portable analysers utilise the Raman spectroscopy technique to identify suspicious drugs and chemicals in less than 30 seconds, and more accurately than the colour test method that we currently use.”

The analysers will be used in drug prevention and suppression operations conducted by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The justice minister, “UNODC has handed two machines to the ONCB, which will help increase agents’ efficiency in detecting illegal drugs and chemicals smuggled cross the border via natural channels, or at the airports, seaports, and other routes.”

ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhol said the portable Raman spectroscopy analysers can detect the drugs as well as additives such as colouring and flavouring agents, which will make it easier to track down drug smugglers and manufacturers.

Source: The Nation

