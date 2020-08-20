Thailand first to launch 5G commercial in SE Asia

Thailand will be the first nation to establish commercial 5G communication network in Southeast Asia.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the commercial services would start soon due to consumer’s demand and the nationwide 4G networks that could effectively be upgraded to support 5G network.

The government has approved promotional privileges for 5G-related investment projects and 5G services will commence in the Eastern Economic Corridor to facilitate future industries as well as attracting foreign investors, Rachada says.

Furthermore, 5G services will first begin in the city capital Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Songkhla, Phuket and major airports.

The government expects 5G networks will cover 98% of the Thai population by 2027 and 5G services will be applied to contribute to 6.6% of the gross domestic product. It is estimated that 7,000 small and medium-scaled enterprises will use 5G communications and at least 700,000 students in remote areas will have access to 5G technology.

“Although we are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has laid foundations for long-term development and the advantageous use of resources. Rest assured that the country has not stopped developing its economy or improving the quality of life of Thai people,” the deputy government spokesperson said. (TNA)

Source: Pattaya Mail

