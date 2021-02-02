Each year, Thailand recognises February 2nd as Inventors’ Day. The Thai Cabinet set this date to commemorate the anniversary of the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s (nation’s father of invention) patenting the ‘slow-speed surface aerator’ on 2 February 1993.

The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) organises the nation’s Inventors’ Day on 2 February each year aiming to bolster inventions and innovations from both public and private sectors.

NRCT has cooperated with several organisations to hold Thailand Inventors’ Day since 1995.

The Inventors’ Day, one of the biggest technology-based events in Thailand with more than 1,000 inventions and innovations being introduced, this is an excellent opportunity for all Thais and international researchers, inventors, innovators, as well as visitors to share ideas in a universal structure.

comments