1 killed, over 20 injured in chemical factory explosion in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 5 (Xinhua) — An explosion and the ensuing fire killed one person and injured at least 20 other people in a chemical factory near the Thai capital Bangkok on Monday.

The explosion rocked the plastic foam-producing factory at around 3:00 a.m. local time in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province and caused a massive fire, according to the local media.

The blast reportedly happened in the factory of Ming Dih Chemical, a company established in Thailand by business people from China’s Taiwan in 1989, and caused damages to 10 factories and the residential area nearby.

A 19-year-old firefighter was killed at the scene and three others were seriously injured, the local police said.

More than 20 people were injured in the accident, including at least one Chinese employee, confirmed an official from the Chinese embassy.

Thai government officials said that helicopters were deployed to help put out the fire, while heavy smoke is still coming out of the factory.

It is suspected that the accident was triggered by some 20 tons of chemical substances stored in the factory.

The local government has ordered evacuation of all residents and businesses in a 5-km radius of the factory for fear of hazardous chemical debris and potential further explosions.

Many residents have been brought to safety and provided with temporary shelter at a school in the district, chief Bang Phli district officer Somsak Kaeosena said.

