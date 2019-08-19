11 Lao Migrants Killed in Van Crash to be Compensated

The families of each of 11 Lao migrants killed in a chartered van crash in Sa Kaew early Sunday morning will receive at least 700,000 Baht compensation from insurance companies, a senior official said Monday.

Sutthipol Thaweechaikarn, secretary general of the Office of the Insurance Commission, said his office would instruct the firms that insured the two vehicles to speed up the paying of the compensation.

Ten Lao migrants died along with the Thai van driver when the van collided with an 18-wheel truck in Sa Kaew early on Sunday. One more Laotian died in hospital. The van was chartered to take 14 Lao workers for visa renewal to the Chanthaburi immigration checkpoint. Three other Lao migrants were severely injured.

Sutthipol said he has checked the insurance bought by the two vehicles and found that each of the 11 who died would be entitled to a pay out of at least 700,000 Baht.

This was made up of 300,000 from compulsory third-party insurance, 100,000 from an additional accident insurance and 300,000 more from voluntary third-party insurance – for a total of 700,000 Baht.

Sutthipol said the Thai van driver’s family would receive at least 135,000 Baht from the insurance. He also said that

that each of the injured Lao migrants would see their medical bills paid by insurance firms to a value not exceeding 430,000 Baht.

