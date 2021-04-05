112 inmates and staff at Thai jail test positive for COVID-19

112 inmates and staff at Narathiwat prison tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, health officials have confirmed.

According to Thairath, 214 tests were carried out at the prison, with 112 people testing positive. This included 88 inmates, 23 staff and a nurse.

Narathiwat prison prison houses 2,334 prisoners with 97 staff.

A field hospital has been set up next to the prison, while severely ill patients will be sent to Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Hospital.

Thairath’s report didn’t give any information on how the outbreak at the prison occurred.

Source: Thaivisa

