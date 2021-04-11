115 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hua Hin

A total of 141 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, 115 of which are in Hua Hin, health officials confirmed on Sunday.

Most of the cases can be linked to the cluster at the Maya Pub.

Of the confirmed cases, 114 patients are being treated at Hua Hin Hospital, with one patient being treated at Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin.

Around the province, patients were also being treated at Pranburi Hospital (5 cases), Thanarat Camp Hospital (2 cases), Sam Roi Yot Hospital (3 cases), Kuiburi Hospital (2 cases), Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital (10 cases) and Bangsaphan Hospital (4 cases).

The youngest patient is 2 years old, and the oldest 87 years old.

All the patients so far are Thai nationals, with more cases reported amongst women than men.

The news comes as Thailand on Sunday reported 967 new cases, the biggest jump in new cases in a single day.

