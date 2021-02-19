12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests

Over 12,000 officers will be on duty for planned anti-government protests set to take place outside parliament today and at other significant locations in Bangkok over the weekend.

Tomorrow, MPs will vote in a no-confidence motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 members of his administration.

The Bangkok Post reports that the “Mob Fest” Facebook page carries a message urging supporters to show up to a rally outside the parliament building at 5 pm today.

“We will watch a live broadcast of the no-confidence debate on a big screen. We will yell at the government and debate on 10 urgent issues proposed by the people.

Over the past seven years since General Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power, he has taken the people on a roller-coaster ride with a host of promises and it has all come crashing down.”

The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a division of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group has confirmed that a rally will also be held on Saturday, with the time and location to be confirmed today.

The protesters are expected to rally at the Democracy Monument and outside parliament at the Kiak Kai intersection.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is to rule on the legality of proposed charter amendments.

Once the no-confidence debate ends tomorrow, there will be a week left before parliament goes into recess on February 28.

In that time, there will be a second reading of the proposed amendments on February 24 and 25.

Source: The Thaiger

