14.8 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Thailand, 229 deaths

Since March 14.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered for Covid-19 in Thailand, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Of those 229 have died mostly within one month of being vaccinated.

That represented 16 per million doses.

None of these were directly linked to the vaccine administered with most having complications related to heart and brain blood vessels, Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn from the DDC told Daily News.

One fatality is currently being investigated.

He was referring to a 39 year old female teacher in Prachuap Khiri Khan province who died on Tuesday.

She received a Sinovac jab on 28th June and her second dose was AstraZeneca administered on Monday.

Dr Sophon said that the deceased woman had high blood pressure and a BMI of 31.

All cases of death after vaccination were thoroughly investigated, he said.

