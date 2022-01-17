14 year old Thai golfer finishes third in Asian Tour event

Thai golf sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat finished third in The Singapore International on Sunday (Jan 16).

Ignore the fact that Ratchanon is an amateur and was playing in his first competitive event outside of Thailand, his feat is even more impressive given that he is just 14 years old.

The Shrewsbury International School student, nicknamed “TK”, remained in contention for much of the final day, with his 69 leaving him at 2 under for the tournament and just two shots short of the play off.

In that play off, overall winner Joohyung Kim, from South Korea, himself just 19 years old beat Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan.

Paired together in the final round, Kim and Rattanon finished the tournament both tied at 4 under, after Kim closed with a 70 and Rattanon with a 72.

Ratchanon’s third place finish builds on his achievements from last year following a 20 month hiatus due COVID-19.

In Phuket in November and December he surprised many by his performance at the Blue Canyon Championship by closing with a 65 to finish 12 under and tie for 15th, before finishing joint-30th at the Laguna Phuket Championship.

He also finished second in the Singha Laguna Phuket Open, joint-third in the Singha Thailand Masters.

Earlier this month golf prodigy Ratchanon gave his thoughts on his performances over the past year.

Speaking to The Straits Times, he said: “I’m really happy with how 2021 turned out. Yes, I could have won but I’m happy with how I managed myself while in contention and putting myself in contention in the first place.

“I think I’ve done pretty good for the past tournaments. I’m hitting it further and my ball striking is a bit better. Overall, I’ve improved a bit in every component as a player so I’m happy with how I played last year.”

comments