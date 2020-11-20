20th November – Royal Thai Navy Day

Each year on November 20 marks the Royal Thai Navy Day and the navy itself has since come a long way in the Thai military history.

Early 18th century, the Thai naval forces and the army were considered as one military division. King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) then labeled and separated the naval forces from the army regiment. During the early days of the navy, tactics and naval strategies were at some point inadequate that it was necessary to appoint foreign naval commanders and personnel to guide the Royal Thai Navy fleet.

Later in 1893 (2436 B.E.) King Rama V ordered the educating of the entire naval force rather than relying on foreign proficiency and sent his son Prince Arpakorn Kiatwong Krom Luang Chumphon Khet Udomsak to England to pursue comprehensive naval education.

After graduating from the naval academy, King Rama V appointed his son as Admiral Lord Borom and commandeered the Royal Thai Navy whilst arranging training courses at the HMS shipyard of Wat Rakhang Kositaram Woramahawihan Temple.

In 1897, the Royal Police Cadet Academy was established and in 1899 the first Royal Thai Naval Academy was instituted at the Nantha Uthayan Palace (Suan Anan). Lt Seidelin was the first commanding officer of the Thai naval fleet.

HM King Chulalongkorn then bestowed on the former Royal Palace in Thon Buri to be the headquarter of the Naval Academy on February 23, 1900.

