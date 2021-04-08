25 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday confirmed that twenty five people in Hua Hin have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of COVID-19 cases are linked to the cluster reported at the Maya Pub, which has now been ordered to close for 14 days.

Overnight, active contact tracing discovered a further 9 cases after 14 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Hospitals in Hua Hin have reported a surge in people seeking COVID-19 tests.

Anyone attending hospital to take a test is urged to be patient and carefully follow instructions issued by hospital staff.

For anyone wishing to take a test at Hua Hin hospital, the hospital can be contacted on 032 522407 during office hours.

Meanwhile, Bangkok hospital confirmed to Hua Hin Today that not all people travelling to Hua Hin from so-called ‘red zones’ are required to quarantine.

People are only required to quarantine if they visited a venue where a COVID-19 case has been confirmed.

For example, if a person visited one of the bars in the Thonglor area of Bangkok where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed then they would need to quarantine.

But for everyone else travelling to Hua Hin from Bangkok, quarantine is not required.

