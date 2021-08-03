29,000 expats in Thailand register for vaccine using Expatvac website

More than 28,000 expats in Thailand have registered for a COVID-19 vaccine using the Ministry of Public Health’s newly launched vaccine registration portal.

As of 6pm on Monday (Aug 2), a total of 28,788 expats had registered on the Expatvac platform following its launch on August 1, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tanee Sangrat announced on Twitter.

Of those, 22,653 were expats under the age of 60, with 6,135 people aged over 60 also registering.

A further 1,916 people with underlying health conditions, along with 114 pregnant women also registered.

In his tweet, Mr Tanaee said that vaccinations appointment dates will likely be after August 10 or 11.

Previously, Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, donated by the US government, would be allocated for foreigners in Thailand.

And with less than 30,000 people having already registered to receive the vaccine, it would suggest there are still sufficient vaccines available.

Any foreigner in Thailand who has not yet registered for the vaccine can do so here: https://expatvac.consular.go.th/

This post has been republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

