2m Covid vaccine doses available by April

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday he had secured the supply of at least 2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from producers “between February and April”.

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday directed him to discuss procurement with all producers that have made their vaccines available. It was intended to acquire vaccines to help cope with the ongoing outbreak.

“Efforts and negotiations with vaccine producers mean that between February and April 2021, at least 2 million doses of vaccine will be initially delivered to Thailand,” Mr Anutin wrote on his Facebook account.

The prime minister had promised full budgetary support for the procurement. Preparations would be made to ensure the vaccine was distributed to at-risk people, Mr Anutin said.

Source: Bangkok post

