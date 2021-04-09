30 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Hua Hin as infections hit hotel bookings

There are now 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hua Hin, health officials have said.

Late on Thursday, public health officials released timelines of cases 28, 29 and 30.

Two of the cases were linked to the Maya Pub, while another cases involved a woman who had visited Chill Zone on Soi 88.

Health officials said the number of cases in Hua Hin are expected to rise again due to increased contact tracing being carried out and the fact that many people are now taking tests at local hospitals.

Meanwhile, Hua Hin’s tourism sector is beginning to feel the impact of the new wave of infections.

According to Thaivisa.com, 30% of hotel bookings, mainly from families staying in Hua Hin over Songkran, have now been cancelled.

