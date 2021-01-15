300 baht ‘Tourism Fee’ planned to help boost industry

The National Tourism Policy Committee has approved the proposed guidelines for the 300-baht Tourism Fee to be collected from foreign tourists visiting the country for the management of domestic tourist destinations.

The funds collected will also be used to provide insurance benefits to international tourists entering the kingdom.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said foreign tourists will be required to pay 300 baht (US$10) per visit. The details of the fee will be announced in the Royal Gazette once the policy is in place.

With a second wave of outbreaks plaguing several countries worldwide, especially during the winter months, declaring new lockdowns, Thailand has to wait a bit longer – perhaps until the second half of 2021 — to see more visitors luring back into the kingdom and revive the ‘already-damaged’ industry.

Nevertheless, “the industry needs to recover”. According to Minister Phiphat, Thailand expects about 10 million foreign tourists to visit the country within this year.

Source: Bangkok Post

