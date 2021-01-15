33 police officers implicated for migrant smuggling

Government officials and an estimated 33 police officers are being investigated for their part in the illegal smuggling of migrant workers into Thailand.

The migrant smuggling operation is considered to be the root of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19. With countless migrants helped across the border without any form of health checks or quarantine.

The Bangkok Post states that according to Deputy National Police Chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapas at least 33 people are believed to have been involved in smuggling migrant workers over the Thai-Burmese border.

In the Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi. This includes over 20 police officers, with the remainder being state officials. The level of entanglement varies, with some turning a blind eye to the people smuggling.

Thailand’s National Police Chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk is to set up an investigative panel to examine criminal prosecution and disciplinary action against all involved.

Arrest warrants are also being sought for 8 Thai civilians suspected of smuggling Burmese workers across the border to work in the central province of Samut Sakhon.

The government has announced an amnesty for all illegal migrant workers, hoping it will inspire them to come forward for Covid-19 tests. Those given amnesties must register and will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for 2 years.

Registration opens today and runs until February 13.

