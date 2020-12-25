37 new local cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus confirmed at CCSA press briefing

A total of 37 new local cases of Covid-19 in 14 provinces were confirmed this morning by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

this morning December 25, all connected to a bunch at the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon including two patients in Chonburi.

The confirmed cases are in: Bangkok 6, Krabi 6, Nonthaburi 3, Samut Prakarn 3, Chonburi 2, Chaiyaphum 2, Pathum Thani 2, Nakhon Pathom 1, Chachoengsao 1, Ratchaburi 1, Ubon Ratchathani 1, Loei 1, Songkhla 1, and Samut Songkram 1.

Eight other cases across the country are currently under investigation.

Most were reportedly asymptomatic while 16 of the patients were experiencing sore throats, body aches, fever, and a stuffy nose. None of them are in serious condition.

Source: thepattayanews.com

