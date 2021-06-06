58 COVID-19 clusters reported in Thailand’s capital

(Xinhua) — Thailand’s capital Bangkok reported a total of 58 COVID-19 clusters, which have been put on maximum surveillance, the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Saturday.

Among the clusters are some of Bangkok’s most popular shopping malls such as Siam Square, Siam Discovery and Siam Paragon where more than 100 cases of infection have been reported since April, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Another batch of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government has been delivered to Thailand on Saturday.

To date, more than 4.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the Thailand, as the country aims to inoculate as many as 70 percent of its population by the end of this year.

Thailand on Sunday reported 2,671 COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, taking the total to 177,467 cases and 1,236 deaths, Taweesin said.

