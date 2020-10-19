6 categories of people allowed into the Kingdom

The Coronavirus Disease Management Center (CDMC) grants entry to 6 groups of travellers and/or visitors:

Foreign athletes who participated in the Tour of Thailand 2020 held between 6 -16 October.

Pilots and crew members of Thai Airways International repatriation and cargo flights including flights delivering medical aid.

Holders of various types of non-immigrant visas or businessmen who do not have work permits, but must present a copy of bank account not less than 500,000 baht for the past 6 months.

Visitors with Special Tourist Visa (STV) who agrees to self quarantine for 14 days at a designated facility or at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), but are allowed to move around the premises within 1 kilometre boundary.

Visitors can extend their visa for another 90 days twice, a total of 270 days. Visa extension fee is 2,000 baht.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) cardholders for the benefit of driving the economy, by choosing countries with low risk of infections.



Visitors who wished to stay in Thailand for 60 days or longer can apply for visa extension accompanied with a copy of bank account not less than 500,000 baht for the past 6 months.

