9:00pm – Closing time for all shopping malls nationwide

Starting Monday, 4 January, all shopping malls will close from 9:00pm, Thai Retailers and Shopping Center Association announced on Saturday.

The early closure of participating malls is to help limit the spread of Covid-19. The association said it was employing “world class” measures to tackle the spread of the disease.

The news comes as Thailand is expected to announce the tightening of restrictions in 28 provinces on Monday.

Sources: thaivisa THE NATION | Spring News

An empty shopping mall in Bangkok during the lockdown announced early last year. (Photo: Culture Trip)

