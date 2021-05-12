Airlines face penalties for failing to check passenger’s Certificate of Entry – CAAT

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has stressed that all airlines must check the Certificate of Entry (CoE) of all foreign passengers before they arrive in Thailand, in compliance with the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s screening guidelines.

The order came after the ministry suspended the issuance of CoEs for foreign arrivals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, after a Thai returnee from Pakistan was found to have contracted the highly contagious COVID-19 strain spreading in India.

The CoE is a letter issued by a Thai embassy or consulate which allows a foreign visa holder to enter Thailand aboard a special repatriation flight, chartered flight or semi-commercial flight.

The CAAT said airlines which allow foreigners to travel to Thailand without a CoE will be held responsible for transporting them back to their countries of origin.

