Alcohol ban in Thailand this weekend, immigration closed on Monday

There are a number of religious holidays and public holidays in Thailand which will see a ban on the sale of alcohol and government offices closed.

Immigration offices will be closed for there major holidays this month: Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Pansa (Buddhist Lent Day), and His Majesty the King’s birthday.

Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Pansa which will be observed on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 & 21 and with that brings a ban on the sale of alcohol nationwide.

The ban begins at 00:01 on Saturday, July 20, lasting until 23:59 the on July 21.

This also means there is a public holiday on July 22, which results in all govt offices, including immigration, being closed.

In addition, government offices including Immigration will also be close don July 29.

During certain religious holidays in Thailand, the sale of alcoholic beverages is strictly off-limits at restaurants, bars, pubs, hotels, convenience stores, and supermarkets across the country. The only exception is at duty-free shops located within airports.

Those found in violation of the ban face stiff penalties. Under Section 39 of the Alcohol Control Act, offenders may be subject to a fine up to 10,000 baht, a maximum of six months in jail, or both.

