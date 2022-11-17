All 64 World Cup matches to be shown for free on Thai TV: Official

There is some great news for football fans in Thailand.

On Thursday (Nov 17), a senior official from the country’s Sports Authority said that all 64 games of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which kicks off this coming Sunday (Nov 20), will broadcast on free to air TV in Thailand.

According to Sports Authority of Thailand Governor Kongsak Yodmanee a last minute deal was reached with FIFA to secure the broadcast rights for the tournament.

The sports agency will pay 1.4 billion baht for a broadcast license, a reduction from the 1.6 billion baht previously quoted for the coverage.

The 1.4 billion baht used to secure the rights will come a variety of sources, the governor said, and includes a 600 million baht contribution from the National Broadcasting & Telecommunications Commission and funding from the private sector, most notably PTT Plc., ThaiBev Plc. and True Corp.

The news comes following weeks of uncertainty as to whether or not football fans in Thailand would be able to watch the world cup on domestic television at all.

It had been reported that Thailand was unable to cough up the 1.6 billion baht that it was thought was needed to purchase the rights.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwa had said that only some of the 64 games would be shown, describing the price of the FIFA license as “expensive”.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway in Qatar on Sunday.

