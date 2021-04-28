All Historical and Ancient Sites Will Be Closed until May 9

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Fine Arts Department has issued an order closing all historical and ancient sites under its jurisdiction from April 26-May 9, to help contain the current surge of Covid-19 infections.

Director-general Prateep Pengtako said these sites included the National Library in Bangkok and national museums, historical sites requiring admission fees and national archives in Bangkok and other provinces across the country.

He said filming at ancient sites which had received prior permission is allowed, with the number of crew limited to 10. Film crews must strictly comply with measures imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

In Buri Ram province in the lower Northeast, the two historical sites ordered closed are Prasat Phanom Rung in Chalerm Phra Kiat district and Prasat Muang Tam in Prakhon Chai district.

comments