AMBER alerts launched in Thailand to help find missing children

Facebook parent company Meta and the Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police have launched AMBER alerts to help find missing children in Thailand.

In a statement, Meta said the new partnership will see AMBER alerts displayed on people’s Facebook and Instagram feeds after a child has been reported missing or abducted and the Thai Police have issued an alert.

Alerts will be displayed in targeted search areas on the feeds of users within a 60-kilometer radius, the company said.

“With this update, alerts will be shown on both Facebook and Instagram feeds to people who are most likely in a position to help within a designated search area determined by law enforcement but will not trigger a notification.

“The alert will include important details about the missing child such as a photo, description, location of the abduction, and any other available information. By sharing the alerts with friends across Meta platforms, people can further spread the word and help galvanise the community,” read the statement.

The CIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said the implementation of this feature will help with the operations of police officers, while increasing the chance for the missing child to be found through community involvement.

Thailand is the 27th country globally and the 6th in the Asia Pacific region where AMBER alerts have been implemented.

