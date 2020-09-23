Another two long weekends ahead

Another two long-weekend holidays has been declared by the cabinet during their yesterday’s meeting which was proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in order to boost up domestic tourism.

The first one is from Nov 19-22, (Thursday to Sunday) declared as special public holidays. Those holidays will coincide with the school break from November 13-December 1, and the second is from December 10-13.

Dec 7 was originally a holiday in lieu of Father’s Day on Dec 5 that falls on a Saturday; it has now been pushed to Friday, Dec 11.

Therefore, this will create another long holiday from Dec 10-13, as Dec 10 is Constitution Day.

