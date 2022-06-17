AQBooking.com launches in Thailand

by Andrew J Wood

Exclusive club will enable members to create personalised itineraries with luxury hotels, Michelin dining, yacht charters, and private jets flights across Southeast Asia for elite global explorers

BANGKOK: AQBooking.com the new luxury booking service for elite global travellers, launches today in Thailand, bringing a wealth of high-end travel and hospitality services to its community of savvy, experience-seeking clientele.

Aquarius International, AQBooking.com is an exclusive club that enables its members to explore a curated A-list of high-quality tourism brands, from the finest hotels and resorts to world-class dining, yacht charters, premium flights and more. Every aspect of their journey will be supported by bespoke concierge services and club benefits, all available at the touch of a button. AQBooking.com has created a comprehensive ecosystem of leading travel providers, covering a wide range of sectors. Amadeus and HotelBeds, two of the world’s leading online travel and hotel distributors, will supply their extensive content to AQBooking.com, and GHM and IHG will enable members to book some of the world’s most luxurious hotels and resorts, including The Chedi Aquarius Resort Koh Chang, Aquarius International’s new 206-key five-star island resort in Thailand, which is managed by GHM. Private jet and yacht charter specialists such as Isabella Yachts Phuket and MJets will elevate every booking to new levels of luxury, and ground transport services enable seamless end-to-end itineraries.

Having crafted their tailored itinerary from AQBooking.com’s comprehensive collection of tourism products, reservations will be processed securely with major Asian and global providers such as Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay and WeChat Pay, and customers will be able to earn reward points on all their purchases.

Targeting a select customer base of high-net-worth individuals who value personal service and bespoke experiences above all else, AQBooking.com will not aim to compete with traditional online travel agencies. Instead, it will focus on quality over quantity by creating an exclusive community of like-minded globetrotters.

This launch of AQBooking.com in Thailand has been timed to coincide with the rebound of the country’s travel and tourism industry. According to the latest visitor forecast by PATA, the kingdom could receive as many as 12.4 million international visitors in 2022-a vast improvement on the last two years-and almost 47 million in 2024. This rapid recovery is in line with the projected upward trend for Southeast Asia; PATA predicts that the region could welcome 49.6 million visitors in 2022, rising to 169.1 million by 2024.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of AQBooking.com in Thailand and support the growth of luxury travel services and quality tourism in the country,” said Edward Chi, Founder of Aquarius International.

“Today’s luxury travellers require more than just premium products; they desire personalized experiences. As the world starts to travel again, we foresee strong pent-up demand from high-end guests who have been unable to explore the world over the last two years. AQBooking.com will enable its members to create unique itineraries, including luxury hotels, private jets, yacht charters, limousine transfers and fine dining. Our aim is to create the ultimate VIP travel club for today’s first-class adventurers,” he added.

Hospitality partner GHM’s CEO, Tommy Lai said: “We are very happy to deepen our relationship with Aquarius International by joining AQBooking.com. Since we partnered with the company on The Chedi Aquarius Resort Koh Chang project, we have been impressed by their vision and ambition. We have always strived to craft unique experiences for our guests and becoming part of this elite community will allow us seamlessly integrates stays at our world-class resorts with a full range of services.”

Aquarius International is owned by Norcal Thailand, a division of Hong Kong-based Norcal Venture Capital Group Limited (NVC), which has global assets worth in excess of US$1 billion. Aquarius International has a 360-degree portfolio that encompasses five-star resorts, residences, yacht charters, fine dining and membership services, all woven together by AQBooking.com.

