Army disinfects Bangkok roads nightly

The army Thursday morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. until the end of the month. The cleaning operation uses water mixed with disinfectant.

Trucks sprayed the disinfectant-water solution on roads which pass through crowded areas of the capital, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic congestion.

The cleaning focuses on roads around trading zones, transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.

The army is assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Col. Sirichan said.

The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of entertainment nightspots and other venues to combat the outbreak.

Col. Sirichan said it was an opportune time to clean the streets and roads.

WRITER: Wassana Nanuam

Source: Bangkok Post

