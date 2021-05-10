AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Thai firm passes quality testing

Samples of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Thailand’s Siam Bioscience have passed quality testing at AstraZeneca’s designated laboratories in Europe and in the U.S.

In a press release sent to Hua Hin Today on Sunday, the company confirmed samples of the vaccine had passed quality testing and in doing so, significant progress had been made in being able to finally deliver the vaccine to Thailand.

The samples underwent 60 different tests in order to ensure they meet quality control standards throughout the manufacturing process, the company said.

“We have seen a series of significant and promising progress [sic] in AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine development in Thailand during the past weeks”, said James Teague, Country President for AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd.

“First, the Thai Food and Drug Administration approved Siam Bioscience as a manufacturing facility for COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

“Last week, the samples of COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca made by Siam Bioscience passed the full tests the standard set [sic] by the Department of Medicial Sciences (DMS) for requirements such as chemical composition and safety.

“And today, I am happy to be able to inform you that the samples from the test batches of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Siam Bioscience had passed the quality testing at AstraZeneca’s designated laboratories in Europe and in the U.S.

“These significant progresses [sic] mean that we are getting closer to deliver the first batch of the vaccine to the government of Thailand.”

“Our focus is on delivering vaccines as quickly as possible whilst ensuring adherence to the highest safety and quality standards and processes. We will continue to work closely with the government to achieve that. We are well aware that increasing concerns and question [sic] have been raised around vaccine safety and the availability of supply to help Thais and the people in Southeast Asia to fight this terrible COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Teague added.

“I want to once again reiterate AstraZeneca’s commitment that we are putting science and the interest of society at the heart of our work. And we will remain true to our values by continuing to work with governments and other organisations towards broad and equitable access to the vaccine in a timely manner and at no profit during the pandemic.”

The Thai government said previously it expects to begin rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine from next month.

The first round of vaccinations using the AstraZeneca vaccine from Siam Bioscience will include 26 million doses and will take place between June and August, and will consist of the following:

Jun – 6 million doses

Jul – 10 million doses

Aug – 10 million doses

The second round of vaccinations will take place between September and December and will consist of 35 million doses:

Sep – 10 million doses

Oct – 10 million doses

Nov – 10 million doses

Dec – 5 million doses

comments