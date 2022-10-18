ATMs in Thailand to no longer accept cardless cash deposits

From next month, anyone depositing cash at an ATM in Thailand will be required to use their debit or credit card to verify their identity.

Starting Nov 15, ATM users will need to enter their credit or debit card, along with their PIN or password when depositing cash.

The new rule has been introduced by the Anti-Money Laundering Office in a bid to combat money laundering from illegal activities such as gambling, drug trafficking and other criminal activity.

The requirement applies to all of Thailand’s major banks: Krung Thai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, TMBThanachart Bank, UOB Bank, CIMB Bank, the Government Savings Bank, the Government Housing Bank and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank.

AMLO says that anyone who does not have a credit or debit card should deposit the cash in person by showing their ID card to a bank teller.

