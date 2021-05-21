Authorities Ask Private Hospitals Not to Charge COVID-19 Patients

BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has asked private hospitals not to charge COVID-19 patients for treatment because it will be reimbursed by the NHSO.

NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadet Thammathat-Aree held a video conference with private hospitals nationwide, to tell them that the NHSO has shortened the reimbursement period to 15 days and asked them to claim for COVID-19 treatment at the rate set by public health authorities.

He said for extra COVID-19 treatment expenses, not included in the NHSO’s list, it will consider including them in the list and will reimburse private hospitals later. Private hospitals were also asked not to send COVID-19 patients their bills, since they might think that they have to pay for the treatment.

Dr. Jadet said some private hospitals recently refused to provide COVID-19 testing to people, since they were afraid the NHSO would not reimburse them. During the video conference, however, private hospitals expressed their willingness to comply with the NHSO’s guidelines on COVID-19 treatment billing.

