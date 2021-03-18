Bangkok Bank users can now withdraw money at 7-Eleven

Bangkok Bank is now offering its customers the option to withdraw money at 7/11 convenience stores after teaming up with the retail giant.

The move to allow customers greater access to transactional services is to help those in rural areas to receive cash quickly without needing to go to the bank.

Currently, 12,500 7-Eleven stores nationwide are offering the service.

Customers can log in through the banking app named Bualuang m-Banking, and withdraw money from the stores.

The latest service is in addition to last year’s decision to allow customers to make cash deposits into their Bangkok Bank accounts using 7/11.

That service saw deposits grow by 60% per month.

Customers can make deposits at 7/11 counters in the amounts of 100 to 30,000 baht per transaction with a 100,000 baht per day deposit limit per account.

Cash withdrawals are permitted in the amounts of 100 to 5,000 baht per transaction with a maximum amount of 20,000 baht per day in line with ATM regulations.

A 15 baht fee is added for each withdrawal.

Customers must have a legal ID to make the transactions.

Smartcards can also be used.

Source: The Thaiger

