Bangkok ranked 31st for the world’s best cities in 2021

Vancouver based global consultancy group, The Resonance Consultancy, placed Bangkok 31st best city in the world for 2021, a rise of 27 places from 58th last year. The rankings were compiled for major World cities with a population of more than 1 million people. For 2021 The Resonance Consultancy has added three new factors that will certainly have helped with Bangkoks dramatic rise:
• The impact of COVID-19 and the cities response
• The city’s population unemployment rate
• The number and severity of COVID-19 cases.
1st London – England (Sixth consecutive year placed 1st)
2nd New York – United States of America
3rd Paris – France
4th Moscow – Russia
5th Tokyo – Japan
31st Bangkok – Thailand