Bangkok Returnees from Songkran Are Advised to Perform Covid-19 Self-evaluation

BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has advised people who visited their hometowns during the Songkran holidays and were now returning to Bangkok to perform Covid-19 self-evaluation via the website: http://bkkcovid19.bangkok.go.th/.

He said this platform has been set up to help prevent the spread of the outbreak by providing necessary information for disease tracing by health officials. People need to scan a QR code to verify themselves, and input their personal data and travel history.

The system will calculate the risk level for each person and give instructions on the steps to follow. People who have low risk will be told to self-quarantine for 14 days, while those who have high risk will be visited by health officials who will perform a swab test free of charge.

The governor added that people could also contact Bangkok’s health office for advice and enquiries about Covid-19 on tel: 0-2203-2393, 0-2203-2396, 0-2245-4964 or 097 046 7549, which is available 24/7, or contact Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422.

comments