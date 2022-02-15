Bangkok to bury all overhead cables underground within 3 years

All overhead cables in Bangkok will be buried underground within the next three years, it has been revealed.

According to Palang Pracharath Party MP Korranit Ngamsukonratana, who chairs the sub-committee on the organisation of electrical cables, work will be begin later this year to bury almost 1,400 kilometres of cables in the capital.

Some 456 kilometres of cables will be buried underground this year, while the remaining 936 kilometres of cables will be moved underground by 2025.

Ms Korranit said all relevant agencies including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Metropolitan Electricity Authority and National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will work together to ensure the work is completed.

Ms Korranit also said that plans are underway to move 6,000 kilometres of electricity and communications cables underground in other provinces within the next three years.

The news comes as Hua Hin recently announced plans to bury overhead cables underground.

In November 2021, Hua Hin Municipality told Hua Hin Today that plans were being put in place to bury the cables along Naebkehart Road and Damnoen Kasem Road underground as part of its ‘Hua Hin Wow’ project.

The eventual aim is for all cables in Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts to be buried underground.

