Bangkok’s Transport System to Accept Credit, Debit Cards

According to Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, public transport services in Bangkok consisting of trains, electric boats, and buses will accept payments made via Europay Mastercard and Visa (EMV) cards.

By March 2022, MRT Purple Line, MRT Blue Line, and SRT Redline urban train will accept payments made by credit and debit cards. The cards can also be used to pay fares for buses and electric boats operated by Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. Commuters can also use them to pay expressway toll fees.

The new system was jointly developed by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank, aiming to provide seamless and cashless payment infrastructure in metropolitan areas.

NNT

comments