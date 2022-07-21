British Airways extends suspension of flights between Bangkok and London Heathrow

British Airways is set to continue the suspension of its direct flights between Bangkok and London Heathrow.

The airline first suspended the flights in Dec 2021, citing a decline in demand during the pandemic.

The flights had been due to resume in November 2022 ahead of what would typically be the high season for tourism in Thailand.

However, the airline has now confirmed that it will extend the suspension of its service to Bangkok.

In a statement to Business Traveller, the airline said: “We regularly keep our extensive global network under review, and we’ve taken the decision to extend the suspension of our Bangkok service. We’re in contact with affected customers to apologise, advise them of their consumer rights and offer them alternative options, including a refund or rebooking.”

For flights to Bangkok, British Airways is instead offering a service via Doha with Qatar Airways.

The news comes as travellers between the UK and Thailand will lose another direct flight from August.

Budget airline Scoot which started operating direct flights between Bangkok and Gatwick in 2021, recently announced it will suspend services from August 21, before resuming at the end of October.

Currently the only direct flights operating between London Heathrow and Bangkok are from Thai Airways and EVA Air.

