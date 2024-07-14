British Chamber of Commerce to hold Connecting Western Seaboard event in Hua Hin on Aug 2

The British Chamber of Commerce is set to host its Connecting Western Seaboard (Hua Hin) event at the Hilton Hua Hin on August 2nd. The event aims to bring together professionals and business owners from the region, offering valuable insights and networking opportunities.

The event will begin with an evening briefing on “Owning Property in Hua Hin: Market Insights, Key Challenges, and Legal Strategies,” scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Attendees will hear from Andy Dyett, known as “The Hua Hin Property Expert” from Hua Hin Property 2009, and Dr. Paul Crosio, a partner at SILK Legal.

The session promises to provide in-depth knowledge from experienced professionals in the property market. The evening briefing is free of charge.

Following the briefing, the Connecting Western Seaboard networking session will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the Hilton Hua Hin’s rooftop bar. This segment of the event provides an excellent platform for attendees to connect and engage with peers in a relaxed setting. The cost to attend the networking session is 1,000 THB.

Registration for the event can be completed online via the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand’s website. For more information and to register, visit BCCT Event Registration: https://members.bccthai.com/bcct/asp/eventdetail.asp?EventID=4291&SponsorID=-1

