BTS skytrain fare-rate increasing to 158 baht despite disapproval

Bangkok’s BTS skytrain fare rate is being raised to 158 baht despite receiving backlash. The Transport Ministry is concerned about the decision and calls for City Hall to stop the increase as it is too expensive for the average passenger who takes the BTS twice a day.

The Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says other ways should be investigated before increasing the costs for passengers.

The BMA and Transport Ministry were mutually appointed to set the fare’s ceiling in 2018. Apparently, it appears the BMA is now taking control of the new price hike.

The BMA and Interior Ministry were previously responsible for awarding authorizations for the skytrain’s operation but the Transport Ministry is also part of the reviewing committee for extending the concessions.

Before the increasing fares, previously extended concessions to the current Bangkok Mass Transit System in order to keep the fare ceiling at 65 baht.

Now, making a new proposal that would see passengers paying more than double in total fares across the skytrain system.

Why the fares are being increased is still unknown when the country is suffering economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though the new maximum is set to roll out on February 16. Bangkok’s governor has offered to bring the new maximum down to 104 for a short period of time.

Source: Bangkok Post

